Man shoots grandfather, aunt to death

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 6

A man allegedly shot to death his maternal grandfather and aunt at Ichanpur village in the Assandh block of the district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Two other family members also received bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment. Property dispute was being considered the reason behind the murders, the police said. The Assandh police have registered a case on the complaint of Lakhwinder Singh, son-in-law of Joginder against Fateh Singh and two others under Section 302, 120B, 506, and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act.

The deceased have been identified as Joginder Singh (70); his daughter Prabhjot Kaur (40), a resident of Siwan in Kaithal; and the injured are Joginder’s another daughter Saravjeet Kaur and his granddaughter. According to the police, Fateh fled the crime scene with the weapon, which is registered under his maternal grandfather. Assandh SHO Baljeet Singh said: “Joginder Singh has four daughters but no son, so he adopted Fateh, who is the son of Joginder’s elder daughter. Fateh used to get into disputes with his grandfather over property. When he had called his two daughters to pacify Fateh, he got angry and shot at his family.”