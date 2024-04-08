Man shot at in mall

PTI

Gurugram, April 7

An assailant allegedly shot at a 26-year-old man at a mall here following a drunken altercation early this morning, the police said.

“The victim, who sustained a wound in his thigh, is being treated in a hospital and is said to be out of danger. An FIR has been lodged against the accused, who managed to flee,”the police added.

The victim, identified as Mohit, hails from Suratgarh in Rajasthan and had come to Delhi a few days ago to meet his brother.

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place around 6 am on Sunday at DT City Centre Mall on MG Road.

Mohit visited a club at the mall with two friends on Saturday night. He got into an altercation with a man at the club’s gate. As the argument escalated, the accused shot at Mohit, the police officer said.

An FIR was registered against an unidentified accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and Arms Act at the Sector 29 police station on Sunday, Sub-Inspector Sarjeet Singh said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram