Man shot dead in broad daylight in Gurugram

Gurugram, September 1
A 52-year-old man, reportedly a former vice chairman of Sohna Market Committee, was shot dead in broad daylight on Gurdwara Road in Gurugram on Thursday.
The victim was identified as Sukhbir Singh alias Sukhi, a resident of Rithoj village in Gurugram.
Though the man was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram soon after he was shot, he succumbed to the injuries.
Following the information, a team from the local police station rushed to the hospital and started an investigation into the matter. The family members of the victim were also informed about the incident.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, Sukhbir, came to Raymond's showroom located on Gurdwara Road to buy clothes around 3.30 pm on Thursday when three to five unidentified armed miscreants approached him and fired at him inside the showroom. The assailants fired five to eight rounds of bullets at Sukhbir and then fled the spot.
"We are yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas for the identification of the accused," Deepak Saharan, DCP (west) told IANS.
"The case is being investigated from all angles, including personal enmity and business disputes," said the officer. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls in Karnataka
FIR under POCSO Act has been registered against pontiff of i...
Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice
Questions raised over the timing of the release of July 10 v...
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
‘Up to police to make fool-proof case for extradition of the...
SC seeks details of FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
‘He (Bishnoi) is supposed to face the consequences if he has...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...