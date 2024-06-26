Man shot dead in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, June 25

A 34-year-old man was killed and another injured in a shooting incident that took place near Rehrana village of the district on Tuesday morning. A dispute over the man asking the accused to return the money taken as credit is reported to be the cause behind the incident.

The victims, identified as deceased Raj Kumar and his cousin Rohit hailing from Tumsara village, were on their way to a temple in a nearby village when some persons followed them in a car and opened fire after pulling them out of their vehicle. The accused who had been known to the victims had been nursing enmity with the deceased’s family after they asked them to pay the debt.

