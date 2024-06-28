Man shot dead on KMP Expressway in Haryana’s Sonepat; body found in his car

Sonepat, June 28
A dairy owner was shot dead on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.
His body was found in his car near Jatheri village in Sonepat district.
The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Suresh of Swaroop Nagar, Delhi.
Passersby informed the police of the incident.
