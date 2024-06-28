Man shot dead on KMP Expressway in Haryana’s Sonepat; body found in his car

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 28

A dairy owner was shot dead on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

His body was found in his car near Jatheri village in Sonepat district.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Suresh of Swaroop Nagar, Delhi.

Passersby informed the police of the incident.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palwal #Sonepat