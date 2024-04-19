Man shot during scuffle in Gurugram village, killer thrashed to death by kin of deceased

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 18

A 55-year-old man was shot dead by another man after they got into a scuffle due to an old enmity in Khandsa village today. The killer was later beaten to death by the kin of the deceased. The cause behind the incident was said to be an old rivalry.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil, alias Fauji (55), and Dinesh, alias Timmu (34), both residents of Khanda village.

Dinesh had gone to Sunil’s residence on Thursday afternoon and an argument broke out between them over some issues. According to the police, the incident took place near Lala Wali Mandi in Khandsa village at 2.30 pm. Sunil and old Dinesh started manhandling each other. Dinesh, who also had a criminal history opened fire at Sunil and he fell down on the ground. Following this, Sunil’s kin, Sohit, reached there and badly thrashed Dinesh with an iron rod and Dinesh also died on the spot.

The passers-by took both of them to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared both dead. A senior police officer said during the initial probe, the police found three empty bullet shells from the spot. “We have kept the bodies in the mortuary and are waiting for a complaint. An FIR will be soon registered and probe will continue,” said ACP Sheoran.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram