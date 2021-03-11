Man shown dead in govt record declared alive again, old-age pension restored

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, June 3

Tola Ram, whose old-age pension was stopped after he was wrongly declared dead in government records, has been declared alive again and his pension has also been restored.

The Tribune had highlighted the plight of the elderly resident who had been running from pillar to post to prove that he is alive and get his pension restored.

This, despite the fact that Tola Ram is a close relative (brother-in-law) of the late BJP leader Dr Mangal Sein and has served the ruling party for a long time himself.

Following the publication of the said news report in these columns, the authorities concerned swung into action, got him declared alive and his old-age pension was restored.

"After making rounds of government offices for months, we had given up hope that my father's pension would be restored. However, after the publication of the news report in The Tribune, he has started getting his pension again," says Tola Ram's daughter Poonam.

Tola Ram's pension was stopped last year as he was shown dead in government records by mistake after the death of his wife.

Apparently, he was also considered dead along with his wife due to some clerical/procedural error, as the state government's pension record showed that Tola Ram died on July 1, 2021.

Since then, he had been trying to get his pension resumed and knocking at several doors for justice.

"I had personally visited the government offices with my identity proofs and other testimonials to prove that I was alive, but to no avail. Finally, I have been declared alive and my pension has been restored, for which I am grateful to The Tribune," says Tola Ram.