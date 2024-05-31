Man stabbed after fight over garbage

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

The police arrested a vegetable vendor for allegedly stabbing a person at Kabir Basti here on Tuesday.

According to information, a fight broke out between them over the removal of garbage. The police said they received a call regarding the incident at 11.50 am on May 21.

When the police reached the spot, the victim, identified as Sikandar Sonkar, was taken to a hospital.

An official said 32-year-old accused, identified as Mannu of Kabir Basti, had stabbed Sonkar after an altercation over removing garbage from the road. The victim had suffered injuries on his chest, shoulder and thigh. The police said Mannu fled the scene with his vegetable cart. The accused’s wife and daughter also left the spot with him.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Subzi Mandi police station. Thereafter, the police scrutinised the CCTV footage and followed the route used by the accused after the incident. The police reached Mukherjee Nagar, wherein one of the relatives of the accused was residing.

“However, the accused could not be found there. The police checked the previous address of the accused in Jahangirpuri, but to no avail,” said the official.

Later, the police identified the person who had helped Mannu find a hideout in Jahangirpuri. On Tuesday, a police team arrested Mannu in Jahangirpuri. Mannu told the police that he was angry that Sonkar did not properly remove the garbage and left it along the roadside near his jhuggi in Kabir Basti.

“On May 21 morning, an argument between them turned into a scuffle during which Sonkar slapped Mannu. Feeling humiliated, Mannu took out a knife and stabbed Sonkar on his leg, leaving him injured,” the police said.

