Man stabbed, robbed by auto driver, aide in Gurugram

Gurugram, November 11
A 22-year-old man was stabbed and robbed by an autorickshaw driver and his accomplice near IFFCO Chowk. An FIR has been registered at the Sector-29 police station. According to the complaint filed by Arun Kumar, who works with a medical equipment supplier agency, he took an autorickshaw from Sohna Chowk to Jawahar Nagar on Thursday afternoon.
“Around 1.30 pm, the driver stopped the auto on a roadside near IFFCO Chowk and he said he wanted to urinate. Thereafter, the driver and his aide attacked me and put a knife on my chest and asked me to hand over all my belongings to them. When I refused, the auto driver stabbed me in the chest and I also injured my right hand while defending myself. The accomplice of the auto driver stole my phone and Rs 300 and the duo fled away in the auto,” said the complainant.
