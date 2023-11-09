Man steals Rs 50 lakh aluminium items, arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 8

The Gurugram police arrested an accused in the case of theft of aluminium parts worth about Rs 50 lakh from a private company. A canter and 10 tonnes of stolen aluminum parts have been seized.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sakir, a resident of Gulawati village in Bulandshahr district in UP. He was arrested by the team of crime unit, sector 31, from Dundahera border on Tuesday. “Sakir revealed that he had committed the crime along with his fellow guard in his company,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

