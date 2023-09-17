Man strangles wife, 7-year-old daughter in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 16

A 35-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife and physically challenged minor daughter to death and then jumped before a moving train along with his 2-year-old son at Rohtak on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep, his wife Reena (32), daughter Chetna (6) and son Bhavesh (2).

The deceased were residents of Salara Mohalla in old Rohtak town. Sandeep worked with an automobile company in Gurugram and used to commute on a daily basis. Preliminary investigation into the matter has indicated that a domestic dispute led to the extreme step.

“Sandeep had reportedly borrowed money from Reena’s aunt. Reena used to ask her to return the money, but he was not in a position to do so as he was facing a financial crunch,” said DSP (Headquarters) Dr Ravinder Kumar.

Sandeep was suffering from some chronic ailment and had remained absent from duty for several months, due to which he could not repay the loan, he added.

Sandeep allegedly strangled his wife and daughter to death in a fit of rage and left his home along with his son on a motorcycle. He allegedly jumped before a moving train along with his son in a nearby village. The police has registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

