Man succumbs to bullet injuries

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 25

A 40-year-old man from Jani village succumbed to bullet injuries at a private hospital in Mohali on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. He received bullet injuries on Saturday after four to five persons shot at him.

The victim has been identified as Sukhbir, uncle of the former sarpanch of the village, Savita, said Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO, Sadar.

“We have registered a case against Bhupinder and four-five others under Sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” said the SHO.

He said Bhupinder had an altercation with Sukhir’s family member and he took revenge. Bhupinder was deported from the USA, said the SHO, adding that efforts are being made to nab the accused.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am on Saturday when the victim was returning home. Meanwhile, four to five persons came in a car and fired at him, after which they managed to escape from the crime scene.

#karnal #Mohali