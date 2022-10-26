Man succumbs to bullet injuries

Karnal, October 25
A 40-year-old man from Jani village succumbed to bullet injuries at a private hospital in Mohali on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. He received bullet injuries on Saturday after four to five persons shot at him.
The victim has been identified as Sukhbir, uncle of the former sarpanch of the village, Savita, said Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO, Sadar.
“We have registered a case against Bhupinder and four-five others under Sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” said the SHO.
He said Bhupinder had an altercation with Sukhir’s family member and he took revenge. Bhupinder was deported from the USA, said the SHO, adding that efforts are being made to nab the accused.
The incident took place at around 10.30 am on Saturday when the victim was returning home. Meanwhile, four to five persons came in a car and fired at him, after which they managed to escape from the crime scene.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West
The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions
Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...
Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy
‘Normalization of India-China relations is in the interest o...
NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify
Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...
Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes
Delhi CM cites the example of Indonesia’s currency note