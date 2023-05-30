Man thrashed by bouncers in Gurugram club

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 29

A 27-year-old Ambala resident was allegedly thrashed in front of his wife and friends by the bouncers of a club here in Sector 29 over a minor confrontation,the police said on Monday.

According to police, the man was beaten up because he had accidentally bumped into a bouncer while dancing. Bhuvnesh Soni, a resident of Model Town in Ambala, in his complaint said he had gone to the club around 2.30 am Sunday with his wife and friends for partying.

“While dancing I bumped into a bouncer who got angry. The bouncer called his colleagues and started beating me and my friend. One of them even pushed me down the stairs,” Soni wrote in his complaint. He said the bouncers did not just stop there and one of them brought a stick from outside and thrashed him and his friends with the stick.

“An FIR has been registered and CCTV cameras installed in the club are being examined,” said Pawan Malik, SHO, Sector 29 police station.