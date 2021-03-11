Man thrashed outside daughter's school in Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 29

A man was brutally beaten by a group of youths outside his daughter’s school in Jagadhri here on Friday.

The victim, Amit Kumar of Panjeto village, was attacked at around 11.50 am when he had gone to pick his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter from a private school.

In his police complaint, the victim said he went to the school in his car and when he opened the car’s window two persons came and started beating him with iron rods.

“When I asked them who they were and why they were beating me, they disclosed their identity to me as Manjot of Kharwan village and Vigesh Saini of Sardehri village. Suddenly, four-five more persons armed with iron rods came and they too started attacking me,” Amit mentioned in the police complaint.

Amit has received several injuries and was admitted in a private hospital of Jagadhri.

Subhash Chand, SHO, City police station, Jagadhri said Amit was a liquor contractor and business rivalry might be one of the reasons behind the attack.

“The real cause behind the attack will be ascertained after investigation,” said the SHO.

A case under relevant Sections of the IPC has been registered against Manjot of Kharwan, Vigesh Saini of Sardehri, Mani Jaat of Pando and Karan Gill of Jhiwarheri.