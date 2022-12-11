Man threatens to kill colleague, arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 10

An employee of a company was arrested for threatening to kill an HR official of his firm over phone. The accused, identified as Pramod (18), had hatched an extortion plan inspired by a crime web series, said the police.

The accused was arrested from Kasan village on Friday night. He said to pay back for the loan he had taken for the treatment of his mother, he had hatched the plan to extort Rs 12 lakh. The accused was taken into one-day police remand today. On the complaint of Anurag Singh, a native of Lucknow who works as an HR officer in Hayakawa Electronics in IMT, Manesar, an FIR was registered at the Sector-18 police station on December 6. “On Sunday afternoon, I got a call from an unknown mobile number. The caller said he was Imran and asked me if I was an HR official in Hayakawa company. When I said ‘yes’, he claimed that he had got Rs 26 lakh to kill me by an employee of my company. I approached the police on Monday,” Anurag Singh stated in his complaint.

The accused later demanded Rs 12 lakh by sending messages and calling the complainant. He not only threatened to kill the complainant but also threatened to kidnap his daughter if he did not give the money. A team of the Sector-17 crime unit finally nabbed the accused, Pramod, on Tuesday night. “During the interrogation, the accused said his mother was suffering from cancer, due to which the family had incurred a debt of Rs 7 lakh. He hatched the extortion plan after being inspired by a web series. To make threat calls, he had stolen the mobile phone of a woman colleague,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.