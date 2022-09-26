Man wanted in 28 cases held

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 25

The crime branch of the police has arrested an alleged criminal wanted in at least 28 cases in Haryana and Rajasthan.

The accused, identified as Azad, alias Timani, a resident of Bibipur village in Nuh district, was arrested from a place in the district last night on charges of possessing a country-made revolver and a live cartridge.

While 21 cases are registered against him in Faridabad district, he is also wanted in various cases in Nuh and Rajasthan. Involved in several cases of cow slaughter and cattle smuggling, he has been on the run for the past many months.

