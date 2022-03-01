Man wanted in 31 cases held

Palwal, February 28
The police have arrested an absconding criminal carrying a reward of Rs2,500. He is involved in more than 30 cases.
The accused, identified as Ikram, a resident of Sigaar in Nuh district, was nabbed by the police after receiving a tip-off this morning. A country made revolver has been recovered from the accused.
A primary probe revealed that more than 30 cases pertaining to robbery, dacoity, cow slaughter, attempt to murder, looting ATM and under the Gangster Act were registered against the accused in Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Duggal.
In all, 11 cases were registered against the accused in Haryana, two in Gujarat, 12 in Uttar Pradesh and three each in Rajasthan and West Bengal, the SP added. A robbery was case registered against the accused in Rajasthan, the SP said. A reward of Rs2,500 was announced by the Rajasthan police for getting the accused arrested in this case, the SP added. —
