Man wanted in 50 snatching, theft cases nabbed by Nuh police

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 9

The Nuh police have nabbed an interstate snatcher, involved in 50 cases of snatching and theft in Dharuhera, Bhiwadi, Rewari and Gurugram. A country made pistol, seven snatched mobile phones, 55 SIM cards and two stolen motorcycles were recovered from his possession, said the police.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sarfaroz, alias Chillu, a resident of Raniaki in Nuh district. He was involved in 50 snatching and theft cases.

It was on Wednesday when the police got information that the accused was present at a farm. He had an illegal weapon and a stolen motorcycle in his possession. Thereafter, a police team raided the farm and nabbed the accused.

In the preliminary probe, the accused disclosed about his involvement in 50 cases of snatchings and thefts in Rewari, Dharuhera and Gurugam in Haryana and the adjoining areas of Rajasthan.