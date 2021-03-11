Man with fake police ID held

Faridabad, August 19
The Faridabad police have arrested a 25-year-old man hailing from Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh for possessing a fake identity card of the UP Police, besides multiple Aadhaar cards.
A police official said the accused, identified as Tejpal of Nangal Deepa village in Mathura district, was arrested from the bypass road this morning following a tip-off.
He said the accused was unemployed. He possessed four Aadhaar cards. These documents were in different names, but the photo on all of these is that of the accused.
Initial investigation revealed that the father and a brother of the accused were employed in the police and the Homeguards departments of UP. The accused reportedly told the police that he obtained a fake police ID to avoid paying bus fares and toll tax. He had come here to meet someone in connection with a job, the police said. The accused has been remanded in three-day police custody for further interrogation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...