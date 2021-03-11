Manager, friends 'thrashed' by club bouncers

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 10

Protesting against the molestation of a female friend, a manager of a multinational company and his four friends were allegedly thrashed badly by bouncers and managers of a Udyog Vihar-based bar here.

The manager of the multinational firm also accused them of snatching an I-watch and Rs 12,000 from them. An FIR was registered at the Udyog Vihar police station in this regard.

According to the complaint filed by Mayank Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 28 and manager with Dell Company, the incident happened around 2 am on Monday when he went to club Casa Denza in the Udyog Vihar area with his three friends. At the same time, he also found some other friends at the gate of the club. “When we started entering the club, a bouncer misbehaved with my female friend standing in the line for entry and also touched her inappropriately. When my friend objected to the molestation, other bouncers and managers gathered there and started abusing her. At this, we all protested and then over eight bouncers took them all in the middle road, pushing them from the gate and thrashed us, including females, with sticks and kicks and we were injured. The managers of the club also threatened to kill us if we visited the club again,” Chaudhary said in his complaint.

In the meantime, a passerby made a video of the incident which went viral on social media. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered.