Mandis overflow with wheat, but lifting tardy in Sirsa

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 23

Wheat procurement in the district’s markets crossed 3.3 lakh metric tonnes (MT) on Tuesday, but only about 1.1 lakh MT has been lifted so far. It is noteworthy that wheat can be seen lying on roads in several markets, including the ones in Odhan and Panniwala Mota. The Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) has issued a second notice to 23 transporters and lifting contractors within a week.

After the third notice is issued, the process of blacklisting transport agencies will begin. Meanwhile, amidst reports of irregularities in the wheat and mustard lifting in the district, state Principal Secretary Vijayendra Kumar visited Sirsa on Tuesday. He inspected the markets and issued necessary directives. Vijayendra chaired a meeting at the market committee office in the Kalanwali grain market on Tuesday to review the wheat procurement and lifting operations. He interacted with the stakeholders and heard their grievances. Deputy Commissioner RK Singh, Kalanwali SDM Suresh Rawesh and officials from relevant departments were present during

the meeting.

Kumar directed the officials to ensure prompt wheat lifting to prevent market congestion and warned that strict legal action would be taken against transporter and labour contractors in the lifting process.

The Principal Secretary said over 3.3 lakh MT wheat had been procured in the district, but only 1.1 lakh MT had been lifted so far. The labour and transportation-related issues had surfaced and directions had been issued for their resolution in order to expedite the wheat lifting process at the mandis.

Due to the slow pace of lifting operations, nearly 70 mandis in the district are overflowing with wheat. In more than 40 mandis, wheat heaps of 60 to 70 lakh bags have been piled up. Despite two inspections conducted at the mandis by DC RK Singh, the situation has not improved.

