Manesar civic body to form ward panels to identify lal dora properties

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, June 21

The Manesar Municipal Corporation will soon constitute ward-level committees for identifying and issuing property certificates to the occupants (possession-holders) of land falling under the ‘lal dora’ in 29 villages, which fall under the civic body limits.

The new process intends to identify all such properties, their ownerships and their occupation status to issue property certificates. Certificates necessary Just as jamabandis (registrations) and intakals (mutations) are necessary in the revenue records, similarly these property certificates will be the identity of ownership in the lal dora areas. — Ashok Kumar Garg , Manesar MC Commissioner

This was disclosed by Manesar MC Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg, in a meeting with the former sarpanches of the villages falling under Zone 2 and 6 of the MC on Thursday.

He said a meeting of the ward committees will be called soon for property certificates in the lal dora populated area.

It may be mentioned that for centuries, the records of properties falling under ‘abadi deh’ (lal dora) of the erstwhile villages that lost the rural status after inclusion in the MC limits was traditionally not maintained by the Revenue Department.

The Commissioner said the new process intends to identify all such properties, their ownerships and their occupation status to issue property certificates.

The certificates will serve as credible documentation for property records facilitating transfers and their official entry in MC records using existing property IDs, he added.

It will help in effective land governance and creation of accurate property records that are essential for urban planning.

The Commissioner maintained, “Just as jamabandis (registrations) and intakals (mutations) are necessary in the revenue records, similarly these property certificates will be the identity of ownership in the lal dora areas”.

The Commissioner further said the MC was working towards the construction of one library in each village. These libraries will be set-up in the middle of the villages to make its reach accessible to all the residents.

He added that the cleaning of rainwater harvesting pits will be ensured before the arrival of monsoons. A plantation drive will be launched to make the vacant land of the corporation green.

In the meeting, the former sarpanches raised their problems related to drinking water supply, sewer, streetlights, drainage of dirty water, etc. The commissioner ordered the engineering wing to execute and expedite these works in the erstwhile villages.

