Manesar IICA, law varsity tie up

Gurugram, December 16

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Manesar, established by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India, and Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Vishakhapatnam, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for academic collaboration.

The MoU signed between the IICA and the DSNLU will encompass, offer and award degree, diploma and certificate courses of contemporary importance, exchange members of faculty and students. The MoU was signed by Prof Dr S Surya Prakash, Vice-Chancellor of the DSNLU and Praveen Kumar, director-general and chief executive officers (DG & CEO) of the IICA.