Manesar IICA, law varsity tie up

Gurugram, December 16
The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Manesar, established by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India, and Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Vishakhapatnam, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for academic collaboration.
The MoU signed between the IICA and the DSNLU will encompass, offer and award degree, diploma and certificate courses of contemporary importance, exchange members of faculty and students. The MoU was signed by Prof Dr S Surya Prakash, Vice-Chancellor of the DSNLU and Praveen Kumar, director-general and chief executive officers (DG & CEO) of the IICA.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case
4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...