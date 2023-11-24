Manesar instigated groups, fired shots, says chargesheet

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 23

In the attempt-to-murder case against cow vigilante Monu Manesar and his associate Sunil alias Sulli, the police have in a 78-page chargesheet filed on November 18 claimed that Manesar and his associates not only instigated the two groups to clash, but also fired shots. The police have named 28 witnesses in the case and the next hearing will be held on November 30 in a sessions court in Gurugram.

“Manesar’s group had called the other party over phone. Following this, the latter reached the spot and pelted Manesar’s men with stones. In retaliation, Manesar fired shots, empty shells of which were later taken away by his men,” read the chargesheet.

On February 6, a brawl broke out between two groups in Pataudi’s Baba Shah Mohalla when Manesar was there along with his group. A complaint was filed by Mubin Khan, a resident of the same locality, who said his son Mohin was shot at during firing. An FIR was registered against Manesar and others at Pataudi police station on February 7.

In this case the police had arrested two accused Lalit and Rakesh, both residents of Pataudi. Later, accused Sunil joined the investigation as per the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Manesar was arrested after bringing him on a production warrant from Rajasthan on October 7 and sent to jail.

As per the confessional statement of Manesar, his friend Pawan of Rewari and member of Bajrang Dal told him that Shoeb alias Sikku of Pataudi used to abuse his brother-in-law Rakesh.

“On February 6, I along with my group reached Rakesh’s house and instigated Shoeb to come out. After some time he along with 15-20 people reached there and started pelting us with stones. They also smashed the panes of my SUV. Following this, I started firing at them in which a youth was injured,” the confessional statement further said.

