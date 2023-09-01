Manhole lying uncovered for the past six months

There is a manhole on the road in front of house No. 76 in Sector 4, Rohtak, which is used to pump out rainwater. It has been lying uncovered for more than six months, posing a threat to commuters, animals and children. During the rainy season, when it is not in sight due to the accumulated water, it becomes especially dangerous. Despite repeated complaints, the Municipal Corporation has not taken any action. MC officials are once again requested to cover the manhole to prevent any mishap.

DS Hooda, rohtak

Shift stray dogs to shelters

The rise in the number of stray dogs has become a major problem in the city. Large packs of dogs in the Sector 14 market have become a menace. They are a threat not only to residents and shopkeepers, but also shoppers. The local authorities must launch a special drive to shift the canines to shelters.

Manoj Bhardwaj, Gurugram

Need to install streetlight in Panchkula sector

Due to the absence of streetlights between house Nos. 2145P and 2855 (part-2) in Sector 21, Panchkula, the road there remains menachingly dark in the evenings and nights. The Municipal Corporation should rise to the occasion and take requisite remedial steps for providing much-needed streetlights on this stretch for the benefit of the area residents and visitors .

Kumar Gupt, panchkula

