Manhole saves driver’s life after car catches fire

Gurugram, April 27

An example of how an open sewer manhole proved to be a life-saver for a driver was seen today in Gurugram’s Sector 31 area when his moving car caught fire. As soon as the car caught fire, the driver tried to escape from the car and jumped into a nearby open sewer manhole.

According to a fire official, they brought the fire under control within some time but the car was completely gutted. Later, the fire brigade team pulled out the driver safely from the sewer manhole who was crying for help. The driver received burns in his hands and other body parts.

He has been identified as Randhir Singh, a native of Hisar. He was rushed to the civil hospital for treatment.

The incident took place opposite Star Mall at the service road of the Delhi-Gurugram expressway in the Sector 31 area around 3:50pm when a moving Alto K10 car suddenly caught fire. After spotting the car, sub inspector Kushigra informed the fire department and a team of fire brigade reached the spot along with a fire engine.

“While controlling the fire, we heard a person’s cry for help. We found out it was coming from the sewer manhole. Our team members’ immediately pulled out the man from the sewer manhole who was driving the car. We rushed him to a hospital as his hands and some parts near neck were scorched in the fire. He is getting proper treatment there,” said a senior fire officer.

