Manju Sharma gets Sushma Swaraj award

Karnal: CM Manohar Lal Khattar honoured several women who have done commendable work in various fields on International Women’s Day. The first Sushma Swaraj Award, carrying an award money of Rs 5 lakh, was given to Manju Sharma of Jind district for social work.

Ritu Lather of Karnal and Monika Sharma of Yamunanagar received Indira Gandhi Mahila Shakti Award. Ritu Lather is serving as Block Development and Panchayat Officer in Panipat and was awarded for her tireless efforts towards natural resource management and women empowerment. Monika was honoured for her works in women empowerment.

Besides, Vandana of Mahindergarh got Kalpana Chawla Shaurya Award, Chander Prabha Madan, a resident of Gurugram, was honoured with Life Time Achievers Award, Kumari Manisha of Jind and Shiksha Devi of Kaithal with ANM/ Nurses/Female MPW Award.

Sports Women Award was given to Seema Punia of Sonepat, Shipa Rani of Jind, Manpreet of Ambala City, Sharmila of Rewari, Santosh of Bhiwani, Poonam of Hisar, Suchika of Rohtak, Meenakshi of Jhajjar, Aishwarya of Bhiwani, Prem Somra of Panchkula and Savita Malik of Kaithal.

The CM also honoured the deputy commissioners of Fatehabad, Ambala and Jind for their contribution in improving sex ratio. They were given Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. DCs of Faridabad, Narnaul and Ambala districts were also honoured for their works in their nutritional status. They were given Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively. Government Employees Award was given to ASI Suman Devi of Panchkula, Dr Renu of Panipat, Sheetal of Jhajjar district. Apart from them, several other members of SHGs and women from other categories were honoured by the CM.