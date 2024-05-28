Manohar Lal Khattar alleges bogus voting in Rohtak, Sirsa, says officials involved will be punished

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, May 28
Steering up a new controversy, former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar today alleged that bogus voting had taken place at many centres in Rohtak and Sirsa. Khattar, who was in Gurugram after a review meeting in Chandigarh, alleged that they had assured inputs of bogus voting and the matter would be investigated. He has suspected the involvement of officials in the fraudulent practice, and said they would not be spared.
“We have reports of bogus voting in districts of Rohtak and Sirsa. The employees involved in it will be removed from service,” said Khattar.
As per the exit polls, these two seats are being considered as stronghold of the Congress and even the party seems confident of their win in these two segments. While Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda is contesting against BJP’s Arvind Sharma in Rohtak, Congress’ Kumari Selja is in political battle with BJP’s Ashok Tanwar.
According to sources, various inputs regarding the bogus voting in these two seats were shared, along with the names of the officers involved in it, were shared in the review meeting.
Announcing a clean sweep in state, he said BJP would undoubtedly win all 10 Lok Sabha seats and on coming to power, they would take stern action in the matter. He further said despite adopting fraudulent means, the Congress would not succeed.
He further said action would be taken against negligent government officials for stalling the pension of 25,000 people.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#BJP #Congress #Gurugram #Manohar Lal Khattar #Rohtak #Sirsa
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi hospital fire: ‘Criminal neglect’, says L-G; orders ACB probe into registration of nursing homes; police to question owner's wife, staff
VK Saxena says the incident, which claimed the lives of 6 ne...
Haryana’s Sirsa sizzles at 50.3 degrees Celsius as searing heat grips region
North, central India sizzle under severe heatwave; temperatu...
Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999
Was addressing a meeting of the PML-N general council that e...
Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her
Refuses to summon Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case by BJP ...
Punjab and Haryana High Court acquits Sirsa Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 4 others in Ranjit Singh murder case
‘Investigating officers carried out tainted and sketchy prob...