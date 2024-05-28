 Manohar Lal Khattar alleges bogus voting in Rohtak, Sirsa, says officials involved will be punished : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar alleges bogus voting in Rohtak, Sirsa, says officials involved will be punished

As per the exit polls, these two seats are being considered as stronghold of the Congress and even the party seems confident of their win in these two segments

former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar. File photo



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 28

Steering up a new controversy, former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar today alleged that bogus voting had taken place at many centres in Rohtak and Sirsa. Khattar, who was in Gurugram after a review meeting in Chandigarh, alleged that they had assured inputs of bogus voting and the matter would be investigated. He has suspected the involvement of officials in the fraudulent practice, and said they would not be spared.

“We have reports of bogus voting in districts of Rohtak and Sirsa. The employees involved in it will be removed from service,” said Khattar.

As per the exit polls, these two seats are being considered as stronghold of the Congress and even the party seems confident of their win in these two segments. While Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda is contesting against BJP’s Arvind Sharma in Rohtak, Congress’ Kumari Selja is in political battle with BJP’s Ashok Tanwar.

According to sources, various inputs regarding the bogus voting in these two seats were shared, along with the names of the officers involved in it, were shared in the review meeting.

Announcing a clean sweep in state, he said BJP would undoubtedly win all 10 Lok Sabha seats and on coming to power, they would take stern action in the matter. He further said despite adopting fraudulent means, the Congress would not succeed.

He further said action would be taken against negligent government officials for stalling the pension of 25,000 people.

