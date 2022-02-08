Manohar Lal Khattar: Budget seeks to ensure holistic development of Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the pre-Budget consultation meeting was held with ministers and administrative secretaries to prepare a democratic budget aimed at holistic development of the state.

Khattar said this while speaking at the pre-Budget consultation meeting held here today. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and other ministers along with Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister D.S. Dhesi, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) TVSN Prasad and other administrative secretaries also shared their suggestions for the Budget 2022-23.

The Chief Minister said three years ago, while taking a new initiative he had started the tradition of holding pre-Budget consultation meeting with the Council of Ministers, MLAs, secretaries and other stakeholders before preparing the Budget.

“In the last two years, due to the pandemic, as it was not possible to conduct these consultations physically, all the ministers, legislators, secretaries and other stakeholders were asked to send their suggestions in writing,” said the Chief Minister.

He said important suggestions were also included in the state’s Budget. Today’s pre-Budget meeting was organised to seek suggestions from the stakeholders and every possible effort would be made to include these in the Budget.

“No scheme will be stopped due to financial constraints. The all-around development of the state is the priority of our government,” added Khattar.

The Chief Minister said the accessibility of new schemes for the common man should be made hassle-free with the use of better technology so that the concept of ease of living could be realised.

At today’s meeting, he also did department-wise review of the Budget presented last year.

FOCUS ON AGRICULTURE, HEALTH

Khattar directed the secretaries to prepare welfare schemes while paying special attention to farmers, agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, irrigation, health and transport

He directed the Development and Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies Dept to conduct separate pre-Budget consultations with their stakeholders to share ideas

