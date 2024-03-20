Manohar Lal Khattar endorses Nayab Singh Saini for Karnal seat

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 19

Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar has thrown his weight behind Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, urging party workers and leaders to ensure Saini’s victory in the byelection for the Karnal Assembly segment. However, Saini’s candidacy is yet to be declared by the party’s parliamentary board, but Khattar passionately urged the party workers and leaders to ensure Saini’s victory for regaining the title of the ‘CM city’, emphasising the significance of the ‘CM city’ tag.

“It is the collective responsibility of party members to secure Saini’s victory to regain the ‘CM city’ tag with the highest margin,” said Khattar.

Saini needs to become an MLA within six months of assuming the office. The seat of the Karnal Assembly became vacant after Khattar resigned from the MLA’s post.

Earlier, Khattar, along with district president Yogender Rana and other party leaders, welcomed the new CM at Samanabahu on the National Highway-44 during his entry into Karnal district. Later, both Khattar and Saini marched towards Gharaunda in a vehicle and they were warmly welcomed at nearly 15 points, including at Nilokheri, near Jhanjhari, Baldi bypass, ITI, near the party office, Karna Kamal in Sector 9, Nirmal Kutia, Sector 6, Devi Lal Chowk, Sector 5, Namastey Chowk, Transport Nagar, outside the grain market, near Kalyan Farm Kutail, near Bastar toll plaza, and in Gharaunda.

Khattar, who is also a party candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, asked the party workers to ensure his victory from the Karnal seat with a record margin. Saini pledged to continue serving the people of Karnal as well as the whole state, assuring them of his commitment to their well-being. “I will try my best to meet the expectations of the people and continue the development works carried out by former CM Khattar,” said Saini.

Saini also called upon the party workers to focus on ensuring Khattar’s victory with the highest margin nationwide. “I urge you all to work for a record victory for Khattar with the highest margin in the country,” Saini added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Manohar Lal Khattar #Nayab Singh Saini