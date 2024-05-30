Manohar Lal Khattar has conceded defeat: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Chandigarh, May 29
Expressing surprise over the BJP’s allegations of bogus voting in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders have termed it as the party’s acceptance of defeat.
Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar held a press conference in Gurugram on Tuesday, wherein he alleged that Congress had resorted to bogus voting in Sirsa and Rohtak Lok Sabha seats. “The time to complain has passed now, but there was an understanding with poll officials. Bogus voting was prevented in many booths, but it did occur at some places,” said Khattar.
He added, “Politically motivated employees will be identified by June 4, and action will be taken. In collusion with them, bogus voting takes place.” He had pointed out that due to the fault of four officials, oldage pensions for 25,000 people were stopped. Khattar even admitted that victory margins would be lower in the Rohtak and Sirsa seats.
Reacting to Khattar’s statement, former CM and the Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today termed it as an acceptance of defeat in the Lok Sabha poll. He said, “It is the language of frustration. Sensing the poor results, they are alleging bogus voting. There is proper security at the polling booths. BJP is the ruling party and they also have poll agents at the booths.”
BJP candidate Mohan Lal Badoli from Sonepat Lok Sabha seat had also alleged that their party leaders had helped the Congress candidate. Holding a press conference, he had even claimed that he had audio and video recordings, which he would submit before CM Nayab Singh Saini. He blamed party MLAs and former MPs for sabotaging his campaign.
