Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurates STP, research centre in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, November 4

Chief Minister Manohar Lal today inaugurated two units, including treatment and reuse of waste water and an agricultural research and technology centre, in two villages of the district. Both units have been set up by private sector.

The first factory inaugurated today by the CM was Johkasou plant, launched by water treatment solutions provider, Daiki Axis India, a subsidiary of Daiki Axis Japan.

With a capacity of 1,000 Johkasou units per year, the plant is equipped with Japanese technology for treating and reusing domestic wastewater. An amount of Rs 200 crore has been invested in setting up this sewage water treatment plant (STP) near Devli village in the district. The system is suitable for treating both grey and black water, it is claimed.

The CM also inaugurated the state-of-the-art, Dhanuka Agritech Research and Technology Centre, at Sihol village in the district today. Spread over 6.24 acres, the newly commenced research and development centre at Palwal in Haryana has come up with an investment of Rs 10 crore.

“The facility is equipped to undertake basic, applied and adaptive research to address current and future challenges for the sustainable development of Indian agriculture,” said RG Aggarwal, chairman, Dhanuka Group.