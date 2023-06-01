Manohar Lal Khattar releases Rs 181 crore to farmers for damage to crops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

In a major relief to farmers, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today released a sum of Rs 181 crore to compensate them for the damage to rabi crops due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

The amount was transferred directly into their accounts through e-Kshatipurti portal.

Timely compensation Gone are the days when the farmers used to wait for years to get their compensation. Through e-governance reforms, we have ensured the farmers get timely compensation and do not suffer any losses. Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister

“According to a special survey, the crop damage was reported across 2.09 lakh acres in 18 districts. Today, an amount of Rs 181 crore has been released as compensation to 67,758 farmers for wheat, mustard and rapeseed crops,” said Khattar here.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal were also present.

The Chief Minister said officers concerned should ensure 100 per cent registration of farmers on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal so that timely compensation could be ensured.

The e-Kshatipurti portal is an important milestone in ensuring transparency in the system, said Khattar. He maintained that through the portal, the compensation was deposited directly into the verified accounts of farmers shared on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal.

Khattar, who recently conducted a tour of the rain-hit villages to assess the crop damage, had promised the farmers that they would be compensated this month.

This is the first time that farmers have received compensation directly into their bank accounts.