Manohar Lal Khattar releases Rs 181 crore to farmers for damage to crops

Chandigarh, May 31
In a major relief to farmers, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today released a sum of Rs 181 crore to compensate them for the damage to rabi crops due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms.
The amount was transferred directly into their accounts through e-Kshatipurti portal.
Timely compensation
Gone are the days when the farmers used to wait for years to get their compensation. Through e-governance reforms, we have ensured the farmers get timely compensation and do not suffer any losses. Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister
“According to a special survey, the crop damage was reported across 2.09 lakh acres in 18 districts. Today, an amount of Rs 181 crore has been released as compensation to 67,758 farmers for wheat, mustard and rapeseed crops,” said Khattar here.
Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal were also present.
The Chief Minister said officers concerned should ensure 100 per cent registration of farmers on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal so that timely compensation could be ensured.
The e-Kshatipurti portal is an important milestone in ensuring transparency in the system, said Khattar. He maintained that through the portal, the compensation was deposited directly into the verified accounts of farmers shared on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal.
Khattar, who recently conducted a tour of the rain-hit villages to assess the crop damage, had promised the farmers that they would be compensated this month.
This is the first time that farmers have received compensation directly into their bank accounts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...