Manohar Lal Khattar to connect with rural voters, party workers

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 1

With the BJP setting the tone for the upcoming elections, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will spend the next three days connecting with the rural masses in various Assembly segments of Bhiwani district.

The CM is scheduled to attend 11 ‘Jan Samvad’ (public dialogue) programmes in three days to listen to the public grievances. He will also meet party workers in the Bhiwani, Bawani Khera and Tosham Assembly segments.

Party sources said the BJP was taking the feedback of workers and voters from rural segments seriously. So the CM had decided to reach out to them.

A district spokesperson said Khattar would land at Kharak Kalan village from Chandigarh at 11 am tomorrow. After visiting two religious places, he will attend a ‘Jan Samvad’ in the village and two more such programmes at Kalinga village and Chang village in the evening. Khattar is scheduled to return to the Bhiwani Rest House at 9 pm for night stay.

On April 3, the CM will start the day with a workers’ meeting at the Rest House and will later go to Tigdana village to meet the locals. He will attend a ‘Jan Samvad’ in Dhanana village too. Khattar will also meet World Boxing Championship gold medallist Neetu Ghanghas at Dhanana village.

The CM will hold meetings with workers in the Bawani Khera segment and later, continue with his ‘Jan Samvad’ events.

He will also meet ex-servicemen and visit the Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan in Dinod. Khattar is scheduled to stay the night at the Rest House in Tosham. On the concluding day of his visit i.e. on April 4, he will visit some villages and attend ‘Jan Samvad’ programmes.