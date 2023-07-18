Manohar Lal Khattar woos voters in ‘Jat land’

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, July 17

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar covered all six Assembly constituencies during his two-day visit to Sonepat district, the “Jat land”, considered to be a strong bastion of the Congress, to woo the voters.

Hundreds of persons, including a large number of Congress-supported sarpanches, panches and leaders, joined the BJP in the presence of the Chief Minister.

The BJP has come in the poll mode and has paced up its activities in all constituencies in the state, keeping in view of the parliamentary elections, scheduled in 2024.

Apart from the rallies in all parliamentary constituencies, the CM visited all six constituencies — Kharkhoda, Gohana, Baroda, Rai, Sonepat and Gannaur — within two days to woo the voters.

Sonepat is considered to be the strong bastion of the Congress, especially of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and the BJP has only two MLAs from the Gannaur and Rai constituencies, while the other four MLAs are from the Congress party.

Khattar started his visit from the Kharkhoda constituency, where he unveiled the statues of Dada Kushal Singh and Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh of Dahiya khap and appreciated the workings of the khaps, especially Dahiya khap, considered to be the second biggest khap of the region.

“Some people say Sonepat is a bastion of the Congress, but I want to tell them that no one has a permanent stronghold in politics. If we work for the welfare of the people, the whole of Haryana would be our stronghold,” the CM said during the programmes held here.

The people of Sonepat would also tell them in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections which party’s stronghold was here, he added.

