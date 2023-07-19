Mansa Devi Shrine board reconstituted

Chandigarh, July 18
The Haryana Government has reconstituted the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula, under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, with immediate effect.
The Urban Local Bodies Minister will serve as the vice-chairman of the board, while the Chief Secretary and Secretary of the Urban Local Bodies Department, will be its members. The Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, who is also the chief administrator of the shrine board, will serve as the member secretary.
The non-official members of the board include Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Gian Chand Gupta, Mayor of the Panchkula Municipal Council, Kulbhushan Goyal, Latika Sharma, Banto Kataria, RP Malhotra, Arun Goyal and Hari Chand Gupta.
Vishal Seth and Ishwar Jindal will be the associate members of the board.
