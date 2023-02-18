‘Manthan’ on NEP tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 17

A discussion on the National Education Policy will be organised under the ‘Manthan’ programme of the National Independent School Alliance (NISA) on February 19. Kulbhushan Sharma, president of NISA, gave this information at a press conference today.

He said the discussion would be held at Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5, Panchkula. Haryana School Education Minister Kunwar Pal Gujjar will be the chief guest of the education policy review programme.

Fake currency seized

Yamunanagar: The police have arrested two persons and seized fake currency worth Rs 8.50 lakh from their possession. — TNS