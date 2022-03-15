Many ex-ministers, MLAs join AAP

Panipat, March 14
In an event held at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters in Delhi, several ex-ministers, MLAs of Haryana and their followers today joined the party, including BJP’s state executive member and former Gurugram MLA Umesh Agarwal, former minister Balbir Singh Saini, senior Congress leader and former minister Bijender Singh Kadyan, former Samalkha MLA Ravindra Machroli, Sohna assembly’s BSP candidate Javed Ahmed, Punjab in-charge of Congress’s Kisan Cell Jagat Singh, Amandeep Singh, Brahm Singh Gurjar, Parminder Singh Goldie, Karan Singh Tanwar, Khaimi Thakur, Sardar Azad Singh and Gurlal Singh.
Meanwhile, after a clean sweep in Punjab, AAP seems to have set its eyes on Haryana and began expanding its base in the state.
Senior AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet minister Satyendar Jain said after Delhi and Punjab, Haryana wanted AAP. People of Punjab and Delhi voted for change, Haryana will see the same fate very soon, he added. “People of Haryana are witnessing a revolution on both sides of its borders in Delhi and Punjab and are eagerly waiting for change,” said Sushil Gupta, MP, Rajya Sabha.
After Punjab elections, people across the country are feeling an undercurrent of change. AAP is expanding exponentially in Haryana. A large number of former cabinet ministers and former MLAs of Haryana are joining the party, he claimed.
