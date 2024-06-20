Many more will quit Congress, claims Nayab Singh Saini

Karnal, June 19
Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, CM Nayab Singh Saini accused the party of promoting nepotism, causing several senior leaders to feel suffocated within the organisation. He targeted former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, accusing him of working solely to launch his son.
Feeling stifled
Several major leaders have left the Congress due to former CM Hooda as they feel suffocated within the party. Hooda is focusing on launching his son, much like the entire Congress is working to promote Rahul Gandhi. — Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister
“Several major leaders have left the party due to Hooda as they feel suffocated within the party. Hooda is focusing on launching his son, much like the entire Congress is working to promote Rahul Gandhi. Hooda has forced several key leaders to leave the party,” said Saini while interacting with mediapersons here today.
He predicted that many senior leaders would leave the Congress, which he claims is dominated by a single family, sacrificing prominent figures.
The CM attacked Hooda, questioning why the Congress did not fill vacant job positions during his 10 years’ regime as the CM.
