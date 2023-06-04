Mapping of health services will be completed next month: Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Haryana Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij has said the work of mapping related to health services will be completed within the next month, adding that it has been completed in 13 districts of the state. Vij was presiding over a review meeting of officers of the Health Department in Chandigarh on Friday evening.

During the meeting, he directed the officers concerned to inspect health services and arrangements in the state and submit the inspection reports. Besides, he directed them to complete the work of setting up de-addiction centres in each hospital at the earliest, and to inspect private de-addiction centres operational in various districts.

It was discussed at the meeting that CT scan facilities were available in 17 districts and MRI facilities were being provided through PPP mode in five districts, namely, Ambala, Bhiwani, Faridabad, Gurugram and Panchkula. Also, cath labs were operational in four districts and tenders had been floated to operate cath labs in Sonepat, Yamunanagar and Jhajjar (Bahadurgarh) districts. The Health Minister said to benefit from these services, every patient must log on to the e-Upchar portal.

Apart from this, ultrasound facilities were available in all 22 districts. It was informed at the meeting that a committee had been constituted to provide ECG facilities at the primary healthcare level. During the meeting, Vij gave directions to officers of the Health Department to get modern PET scan machines installed in hospitals.