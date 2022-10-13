Market committee secy suspended

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 12

Several raids were conducted at the Jundla grain market and different rice mills in the Jundla area on Tuesday, following which some grain markets and millers have come under the lens of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) and the district administration. The HSAMB Chief Administrator, Sujan Singh, has suspended the secretary of the Jundla market committee, Pawan Chopra.

Besides, Sujan has directed to take appropriate departmental action against those involved in the nexus of issuing fake gate passes for proxy procurement. He has also asked the Chief Marketing Enforcement Officer (CMEO) to get an FIR registered against the firm where a team member of the HSAMB found paddy short.

Addl duty taken back Based on the findings in the other three mills, Pawan Chopra, secretary, Jundla grain market. The additional charge of the Kanal market committee has also been withdrawn. —Sujan Singh, Chief Administrator, HSAMB

The Tribune had highlighted the issue of fake gate passes being issued for proxy procurement of paddy. After the reports, the CM flying squad and a special team of the HSAMB conducted raids in Jundla on Tuesday and found paddy short.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav appointed the SDMs to keep a vigil at the Taraori, Karnal, Gharaunda, Assandh, Indri, Nissing, Jundla and other grain markets on the malpractice.

“I have asked the SDMs to keep an eye on grain markets. We will conduct physical verification if required. I have also sought a report from the DFSC for flaws in the Jundla grain market,” said the DC.

The CM flying squad got an FIR registered against four mills. “On the complaint of the CM flying squad member, we have registered an FIR against four mills — KM Foods, Budh Ram Foods, Anand Foods in Jundla and Hansraj Industries — in Karnal under the IPC,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police.

“The CM flying squad had conducted raids at three mills and found paddy short. A special team has also inspected Saraswati Agro Foods in Jundla and found various discrepancies in the stock and record,” said Sujan.

Officials from different market committees had been deployed at the entry gates of various grain markets of the district to keep a vigil on the arrival and issuance of gate passes, and on the outgoing of paddy, he added.

Besides, the District Food Supply Controller (DFSC), Anil Kalra, has shifted purchase inspector Gaurav from Jundla grain market and appointed another inspector.