Marking of parking spaces begins in twin cities of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, August 21
In a bid to streamline parking facilities in the twin cities, the Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has started the marking of parking spaces on roads here.
Several traffic jams
Due to the lack of adequate parking spaces, people park their vehicles haphazardly on several roads in the twin cities causing traffic jams. Therefore, the authorities should solve this problem in such areas on a priority basis by fixing parking spaces. Anil Kumar, resident, professor colony
Park at designated place or face action
People will park their vehicles only at the marked places. After the marking is done, action will be taken against those who park their vehicles on the roads instead of parking these at the designated places. With the marking of parking spaces, traffic and parking systems will improve in the twin cities. Dheeraj Kumar, Additional commissioner, MCYJ
Yellow lines are being drawn by officials of the MCYJ at several places.
The authorities of the MCYJ have issued warning that if anyone is found parking his/her vehicle outside the designated parking space, action will be taken against him/her.
Dheeraj Kumar, Additional Commissioner of MCYJ, said on the direction of Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner, MCYJ, the work of marking the parking space was being done in the twin cities.
“We want to improve the parking system of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. So, the MCYJ has started the marking of parking spaces on the roadsides,” said Dheeraj Kumar. According to information, the work of marking has been done by drawing yellow lines in the areas of Civil Line, Municipal Corporation offices in Yamunanagar and Kanhaiya Chowk, market of Sector 17 in Jagadhri, Govindpuri road, mini-secretariat, both rest houses, Model Town and other places.
Besides, marking is being done in the areas falling close to the community centres, malls, government offices, main markets, stadiums, bus stands, cinema halls, banks, malls and other places in the twin cities.
According to information, there are traffic jams everyday due to haphazard parking in a number of areas, including Railway Road, Workshop Road, Govindpuri Road and several other routes.
“Due to the lack of adequate parking spaces, people park their vehicles haphazardly on several roads in the twin cities causing traffic jam. Therefore, the authorities should solve this problem in such areas on a priority basis by fixing parking spaces,” said Anil Kumar, a resident of Professor Colony, Yamunanagar.
Dheeraj Kumar further said people would not be allowed to park their vehicles outside the designated spaces.
“People will park their vehicles only at the marked places. After the marking is done, action will be taken against the people, who park their vehicles on the roads instead of parking them at the designated places. With the marking of parking spaces, traffic and parking systems will improve in the twin cities,” said Dheeraj Kumar.
