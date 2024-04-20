Marriage pandal reduced to ashes in Faridabad Sec 11

Faridabad, April 19
A banquet in Sector 11 here was reduced to ashes after fire broke out during a marriage function here late last night. No one was injured in the incident. The fire was brought under control by tenders of the fire brigade, which doused it within an hour.
Sources in the fire department said huge flames engulfed the ‘pandal’ at 11.30 pm last night when a marriage function was in its concluding stage. While the place was evacuated by guests and invitees attending the functions, no one was injured.
Around 100 persons were present at the venue. Losses due to the fire were reported to be in several lakhs. A short circuit is believed to have started the fire. It has been learnt that no fire NOC had been taken for the venue. The matter was being probed, said a police official.
This is the second such incident in the city in the past six months. Several hundred persons had a narrow escape when a similar fire gutted a marriage garden near Badkhal village on October 26 last year.
