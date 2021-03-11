Martyr Madan Lal Dhingra's statue vandalised in Barwala

Tribune News Service

Hisar: Unknown persons have vandalised martyr’s statue at Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Park in Barwala. A police spokesperson said, “The police have registered a case against unknown persons on the complaint of Vivek, secretary, Barwala Market Committee. The complainant stated that the idol of Martyr Madan Lal Dhingra in the park has been vandalised by anti-social elements.” “CCTV footage of cameras installed in the area is being scanned to get clue about culprits,” he added. TNS

‘Rotten’ ration given, supervisor suspended

Kaithal: The director of the Women and Child Development Department has suspended a supervisor of for allegedly distributing ‘rotten’ ration at an anganwari centre of Padla circle. The supervisor has been identified as Kusum. The director also ordered a chargesheet against Neetu, district programme officer, Kaithal, and Anita Nain, Women and Child Welfare Porgramme officer, Ghula. Kamlesh Dhanda, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, had ordered action in this case after the incident was reported on April 12.