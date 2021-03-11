Maruti inks pact with Haryana government for its third plant in the state

Tribune News Service

Gurugram,May 19

The Haryana government on Thursday signed an agreement with Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited, paving the way for Maruti’s third plant in the state of Haryana. The land for the project has been allocated in Kharkhoda in Sonepat district.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar addressed a special function in Gurugram, to commemorate four decades of Maruti in Haryana, where the deal was signed. “Maruti has been steering wheel of industrial development in Haryana. It was 40 years back when a similar agreement was signed which changed fate of a small town, Gurugram, completely. We account for more than 50 per cent of the country’s automobile industries and all this could have been accomplished due to our close association of forty years,” Khattar said.

“You are setting up third plant but I insist you should set up your corporate and even head office in Haryana, as we would offer you that no one can,” CM Khattar added.

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) has earmarked 800 and 100 acres of lands at IMT Kharkhoda for both plants. The units are expected to generate as many as 11,000 jobs. The cost of project is expected to be around 18,000 crore and production of vehicles in units is expected to begin by 2025.

#manohar lal khattar #maruti