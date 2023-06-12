 Maruti-Suzuki plant at Kharkoda to bring 15K jobs for youth: Dushyant Chautala : The Tribune India

Maruti-Suzuki plant at Kharkoda to bring 15K jobs for youth: Dushyant Chautala

Dushyant Singh Chautala at Vijay Sankalp Rally at Kharkhoda.



Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 11

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said that the JJP-BJP coalition government in the state had made historic changes in policies to promote industrialisation due to which an investment of Rs 35,000 crore had come the state.

Dushyant was addressing the “Vijay Sankalp Rally” at the new grain market in Kharkhoda as chief guest. Convener of the rally Pawan Kharkhoda welcomed him on the occasion. He said starting the Maruti-Suzuki plant at Kharkhoda would bring industrial and employment revolution in the area, after which Kharkhoda would establish its identity in the world like Gurugram in the coming times.

Maruti is working very fast to set up its plant so that the plant could be started before the stipulated time. Many more companies would reach here after the setting up of the plant, which would accelerate the development of this sector, Dushyant said.

The Deputy CM further said that over 15,000 people would get employment with the setting up of the Maruti-Suzuki plant in Kharkhoda IMT.

The government provided 75 per cent reservation to the youth of Haryana in local private jobs so that our youth need not to go to other states for employment, he said.

The Deputy CM said the coalition government was working to strengthen both farmers and agents. The prices of the crops of the farmers were being sent directly into their accounts.

The government had sent Rs 13,000 crore directly to the farmers’ accounts and also given the commission to the arhtiyas, he said.

