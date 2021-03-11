Gurugram: Masked men barge into village school, attack students

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 2

In a shocking incident, three masked youth barged into Abhaypur village’s government school this morning and thrashed Class XII students. Nine students, including five girl students, suffered injuries in the attack and were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sohna.

On the complaint of a Hindi teacher of the school, an FIR was lodged at the Sohna Sadar police station.

All injured students are residents of Damdama village. Later, parents, along with students of Damdama village, staged a dharna in the school, demanding security for their children. Meanwhile, the panchayat of all villagers has been called on the Government Middle School premises of Damdama village tomorrow.

