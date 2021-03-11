Masked youths attack students in Gurugram village school, 5 girls among injured

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 2

Three masked youths barged into government school at Abhaypur village in the district on Monday morning and thrashed class 12 students.

Nine students, including five girls, suffered injuries and were admitted to Civil Hospital in Sohna. On the complaint of school’s Hindi teacher, an FIR has been registered at Sohna Sadar police station.

All the injured students are residents of Damdama village. Later, parents along with students staged a dharna and demanded that the children from the Damdama village should be provided security. A panchayat of all villagers has been called on Government Middle School premises at Damdama tomorrow.

The injured students are being treated and all are out of danger, police said.

Police sources added that on seeing the masked youths attacking their classmates, students started running outside and a stampede ensued. Three girl students present in the class suffered injuries in the stampede.

According to the complaint filed by Hindi teacher Purushottam, around 8 am when he was teaching in class 12 three masked youths entered the classroom with sticks in their hands. By the time he could understand anything, the youths started attacking the students with sticks, the teacher said.

“When I raised the alarm, school staff gathered there. The accused fled from the rear gate of the school leaving the sticks behind. Their accomplices were waiting outside the school gate,” the teacher said in his complaint.

Angry over the incident, parents along with the students sat on a dharna at the general bus stand of Damdama village. Virendra, a parent, said the protest will continue till the time the attackers are arrested.

“As per the complaint of the teacher, an FIR has been registered against 15 accused, including one named. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,” said inspector Jai Singh, SHO of Sohna Sadar police station.

Students and parents stage dharna, demand arrest of attacker, security for students

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 2

Three masked youths barged into government school at Abhaypur village in the district on Monday morning and thrashed class 12 students.

Nine students, including five girls, suffered injuries and were admitted to Civil Hospital in Sohna. On the complaint of school’s Hindi teacher, an FIR has been registered at Sohna Sadar police station.

All the injured students are residents of Damdama village. Later, parents along with students staged a dharna and demanded that the children from the Damdama village should be provided security. A panchayat of all villagers has been called on Government Middle School premises at Damdama tomorrow.

The injured students are being treated and all are out of danger, police said.

Police sources added that on seeing the masked youths attacking their classmates, students started running outside and a stampede ensued. Three girl students present in the class suffered injuries in the stampede.

According to the complaint filed by Hindi teacher Purushottam, around 8 am when he was teaching in class 12 three masked youths entered the classroom with sticks in their hands. By the time he could understand anything, the youths started attacking the students with sticks, the teacher said.

“When I raised the alarm, school staff gathered there. The accused fled from the rear gate of the school leaving the sticks behind. Their accomplices were waiting outside the school gate,” the teacher said in his complaint.

Angry over the incident, parents along with the students sat on a dharna at the general bus stand of Damdama village. Virendra, a parent, said the protest will continue till the time the attackers are arrested.

“As per the complaint of the teacher, an FIR has been registered against 15 accused, including one named. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,” said inspector Jai Singh, SHO of Sohna Sadar police station.