Massive fire destroys 20 huts, no casualties

Karnal, April 5

A massive fire broke out at Sector 32 here on Friday evening, reducing around 20 hutments to ashes. No loss of life was reported, but most of the belongings of the inhabitants were destroyed. The reason behind the fire is yet to be determined.

As per the information, the fire started in one of the huts around 4.15 pm. Within minutes, it spread to neighbouring shanties, engulfing them in flames. Women and children who were inside the huts at the time of the fire managed to escape safely but were unable to save any of their belongings.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took around 1.5 hours for the firefighters to bring the fire under control. Inhabitants cried out for help, hearing which many passersby rushed to assist them.

Ram Kumar, sub-fire officer, said, “It was a massive fire and four fire tenders were pressed into service after receiving the information."

Inspector Rajpal, SHO of Sector-32/33 police station, said the situation was under control. Investigations were on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he said. Slum dwellers requested the authorities for assistance and rehabilitation. “We have lost everything in the fire. We request the authorities to give us relief," said an affected family.

