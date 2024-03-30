Massive fire in warehouse

Faridabad, March 29
A massive fire that broke out in a warehouse here resulted in a loss of around Rs 2 crore this afternoon. No one was injured in the incident. The fire started in a warehouse located near Bhankri village and two other industrial units located near it also got engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
The fire continued for more than six hours. Several fire tenders were called from Gurugram and Palwal, along with the tenders of the local Fire Department. Staff working at the warehouse and industrial units came out unhurt.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday
He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...