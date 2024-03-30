Massive fire in warehouse

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 29

A massive fire that broke out in a warehouse here resulted in a loss of around Rs 2 crore this afternoon. No one was injured in the incident. The fire started in a warehouse located near Bhankri village and two other industrial units located near it also got engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire continued for more than six hours. Several fire tenders were called from Gurugram and Palwal, along with the tenders of the local Fire Department. Staff working at the warehouse and industrial units came out unhurt.

